Swansea standout who had a career year for the Gamecocks this past season has begun his professional career.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Josiah Sightler's professional career is underway.

The former Swansea standout has signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team which drafted him in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

This past season, Sightler played in 51 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, hitting .300 with 35 runs scored, 11 doubles, a team-high 15 home runs and 31 RBI.