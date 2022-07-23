GG Jackson, nation's top basketball recruit, commits to USC Gamecocks

The Columbia native has decided to go with his hometown team, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — G.G. Jackson, considered by many to be the nation's top basketball recruit, has announced he will play college basketball for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Jackson, who attends Ridge View High School near Columbia, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

"I will like to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2022, committing to the University of South Carolina to further my career and education. NOW LETS HAVE FUN FAMS!

I will like to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2022, committing to the University of South Carolina to further my career and education. NOW LETS HAVE FUN FAMS!🤙🏾🐔 #HometownHero — Gregory “GG” Jackson (@_ggjackson) July 23, 2022

The 6 feet 9 inch Jackson is the top power forward in the country for the Class of 2023, according to Rivals. That recruiting service and 247 Sports both have him at the number one player, while ESPN ranks him at 6th.

The decision is arguably the biggest recruiting win in the history of the Gamecocks men's basketball program and a big get for new coach Lamont Paris. Jackson, while technically part of the 2023 class, has reclassified to the 2022 class so he can enroll early at Carolina so he can play for the team this fall.

Paris expressed is excitement with a GIF on Twitter.

Former South Carolina Coach Frank Martin had a strong relationship with the Jackson family and offered a scholarship to Jackson last year. But Martin was fired in March, and Jackson committed to North Carolina in late April.