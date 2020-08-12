Former Gamecock players praise Shane Beamer hire

Over the past several days, many former Gamecock football players have praised the school's decision to hire Beamer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It seems like the 'Shane Train' is a popular one.

On Monday, the University of South Carolina officially introduced Shane Beamer as the school's new Head football coach.

In the hours and days leading up to the introduction, many former Gamecock players and coaches praised the school's decision to bring Beamer back to Carolina.

On Sunday, former Gamecock Quarterback and Wide Receiver Syvelle Newton took to Social Media to praise the school's decision to hire Beamer.

Congratulations welcome back @CoachSBeamer to @GamecockFB ... it’s time to change the culture and elevate the atmosphere! I’ll be sitting at home with a whistle around my neck with cones in my hands, pen in my my man bun, cleats on ready to actively coach — Syvelle Newton (@syvellenewton) December 6, 2020

Gamecock Legend Marcus Lattimore also praised the Gamecock's decision to hire Beamer on Sunday.

Great day to be a Gamecock https://t.co/u70M9enrWQ — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) December 7, 2020

During his time as an assistant under Coach Steve Spurrier, Beamer also served as Recruiting Coordinator for the program, and helped the team land notable in state players like Lattimore, Stephon Gilmore, and Alshon Jeffrey.

On Monday, former Gamecock Quarterback Stephen Garcia said Beamer is the right man to lead the Gamecock football program.

"I think Gamecock fans should be fired up," Garcia said. "I think you're going to see a lot more passion and urgency in these guys, and I think they're going to enjoy playing for him."

WATCH - Former Gamecock QB Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia ) shares his thoughts on how #Gamecock fans should feel about Coach Beamer.



"I think they should be fired up, guys are going to enjoy playing for him, I think you're going to see a lot more passion from the guys." @WLTX pic.twitter.com/0iyfGyAN2o — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) December 7, 2020

After his introductory press conference Monday, Beamer was greeted outside of the Gamecock football operations building by former Gamecock players and coaches that still live in the area.

Some of the players that were there were former Wide Receiver Moe Brown and former Quarterback Perry Orth.