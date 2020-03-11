High School Football: November 2nd scores and highlights

Four high school football teams were in action on November 2nd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, four Midlands high school football teams were in action in the Palmetto state.

Here are the scores:

Lower Richland – 21, Mid-Carolina – 0

North Central – 24, Cheraw – 14

Lower Richland moves to 2-4 on the season. Their next game is a November 5th matchup against Ridge View.

With the win Monday, North Central clinched their first region title since 1992.

