Fresh off Clemson's win over Alabama, Tiger fans around the country are celebrating the school's second national title in three years.

Follow official plans and fan reaction here.

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

12:01 p.m. President Trump Invites Clemson to White House, Congratulates Them on Title Count President Donald Trump among those who are impressed by Clemson's big win over Alabama in the national championship game. The president tweeted Tuesday morning his thoughts to the Tigers, hours after the team beat up on the Tide, 44-16, to earn their second title in three years. SEE DETAILS HERE.

10 a.m. Outpouring of support for Clemson following Title Win

Lawmakers, former lawmakers and other prominent South Carolinians are congratulating Clemson on their National Championship title. See who's chiming here HERE.

6:18 a.m. Parade & Celebration Set for Saturday, January 12, 2019

Clemson will celebrate their national championship title with a parade and stadium celebration at Clemson on Saturday, January 12, 2019. SEE DETAILS HERE.

The Clemson Tigers celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

5:45 a.m. Clemson Flag Flies Over S.C. State House

The Clemson flag is flying high over the South Carolina State House this morning in honor of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champions.

5:15 a.m. Trevor Lawrence Plays Hero Role with Clemson's National Title

Trevor Lawrence, last year's top-ranked prep QB, became the first true-freshman passer in 33 years to start and clinch victory in the national title game. Learn more.