Clemson is the number one team in the Amway preseason coaches poll, the first time in school history the team's every been atop that survey going into a campaign.

The Tigers had 59 of the 65 first-place votes (the other 6 went to Alabama).

The Tigers are the defending national champions, after thrashing the Crimson Tide 44-16 back in January to capture its second title in three years, and third overall.

Alabama came in at number 2, while Georgia was 3. Rounding out the top 10 of the poll were Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas.

Clemson has been ranked number one in polls during the season before, and of course, after all three seasons when they won a national title. But this is the first time the Tigers have been this highly regarded going into the season.

Part of the reason the coaches went with Clemson is that the team brings back a lot of talent, mainly sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, an early Heisman favorite. Lawrence was put into the lineup just before the midway point of last season, and rewarded Coach Dabo Swinney's confidence, showing confidence and poise as a freshman and living up to his lofty recruiting ranking.

The first Associated Press poll has not been released.