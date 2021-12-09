Clemson's Dan Radakovich officially named new athletics director at Miami

Radakovich had been at Clemson for the past nine years and had overseen major facilities upgrades along with two national championships in football.

MIAMI — What has long been reported was made official Thursday with the University of Miami naming Dan Radakovich as vice president and director of athletics.

Radakovich was named Clemson's AD in December of 2012. During his time, he oversaw a major upgrade in facilities across the board, two national championships in the flagship sport and the addition of softball. He also served on the College Football Playoff Committee from 2014-2017.

A former athletics director at American University and Georgia Tech prior to his time in the Upstate, Radakovich has also worked in the athletics departments at Long Beach State, South Carolina and LSU.

Radakovich earned his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Miami in 1982 and his career is coming full circle as he returns to the U as the school's athletics director.

Deputy Athletics Director Graham Neff is expected to be promoted to full-time AD at Clemson. He has been named acting AD with D-Rad's departure

Just brought in the best.



Welcome home, Dan Radakovich!



More: https://t.co/TANLN4S7pd pic.twitter.com/tEGU7wQz1n — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) December 9, 2021