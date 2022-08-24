Shane Beamer responds to comments made by Mark Stoops

During his first "talking Tuesday" this season, the second year Head Coach cleared the air following comments made by Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock Head football Coach Shane Beamer participated in his first "talkin Tuesday" of the new season on Tuesday.

While Beamer discussed a plethora of team related subjects, one of the first topics the second year Head Coach dived into were comments made by Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops.

In an interview with the "Marty and McGee Show" from SEC Media Days, Stoops was talking about changing the culture at Kentucky and while he didn't mention Beamer by name, it seemed to be pretty clear Stoops was referring to the second year Head Coach.

"You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses. You can change a climate. But you can change a culture at the core.”

In the days that have followed, Stoops has come out and said the comments were not directed at Shane Beamer or the South Carolina program.

On Tuesday, Beamer responded to the comments and took the high road when discussing Stoops and the culture he's built at Kentucky.

“I appreciate Coach Stoops saying it wasn’t directed at me, I can’t imagine he would’ve gotten out of his lane to direct a shot at me,”

Beamer added that several Kentucky assistants came up to him before their game last year and compliment he and his staff about the culture at South Carolina.

“It is what it is, he’s got his program to worry about, I’ve got mine to worry about,” Beamer says. “My respect for him is still high, and that program as well.”