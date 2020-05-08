Former Gamecock LB opts out of 2020 NFL season

Skai Moore cites COVID-19 concerns as the reason he will not suit up in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Gamecock Skai Moore will sit out the 2020 season, citing concerns over COVID-19.

Moore becomes the first member of the Colts and the first former South Carolina player to opt out of playing in 2020.

After becoming the first Gamecock player to lead the team in tackles for four consecutive years, Moore went undrafted before signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent. In his two seasons with the Colts, Moore has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster. In 10 career games, he has four tackles.

He's the second NFL player with Columbia ties to opt out. Carolinas Panthers edge rusher Christian Miller decided he will not play until 2021.

The Spring Valley product who won two national championships at Alabama has decided to opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus.