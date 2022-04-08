South Carolina State wants a return trip to Atlanta

The reigning Cricket Celebration Bowl champion Bulldogs have begun the August grind with the season opener a month away.

Since winning the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, South Carolina State has a twice-rescheduled parade, spring practice and summer workouts and now the start of preseason practice.

The Bulldogs are in search of a third consecutive MEAC title and a second consecutive trip to the prestigious bowl in the ATL. Last December, S.C. State dominated Jackson State to claim one of the biggest wins in program history.





According to the MEAC preseason poll, the Bulldogs are the top choice to win the league title and defensive lineman Jablonski Green was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.