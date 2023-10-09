Spencer Rattler earns honor for his effort in blowout win over Furman

Rattler was 25-of 27 passing for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the air.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during last Saturday's win over Furman.

The SEC announced the award Monday morning.

Rattler was 25-of 27 passing for 345 yards and three touchdowns in the air, in addition to a rushing touchdown. USC beat Furman 47-21 to bring their overall record to 1-1 on the season.

Rattler completed his first 15 passes and scored on throws of 36, 7, and 42 yards.

The redshirt senior is in his second year with the Gamecocks after transferring from Oklahoma.