Large crowds turn out for South Carolina's first home game and tailgate

After a solid end to the 2022 season, fans poured into Williams-Bruce to cheer on the Gamecocks. Local vendors say they've seen record-high fan turnout.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tens of thousands of football fans flocked to the tailgate lots on Saturday to watch the Gamecocks and celebrate the start of the football season.

The keys to a good tailgate couldn't be more straightforward for Will Sharp - family, a good time, and community. At 19, he's been tailgating by Williams-Brice Stadium for almost his whole life. The Columbia native said that, over the years, he's seen the team gain popularity and bring in a bigger crowd.

"Last year, when Georgia came here, everybody was here. You couldn't walk around through here without somebody right next to you," he said.

On Saturday, thousands of others joined him and his family for the game against Furman, including Cody Carroll, an Augusta native. He came to tailgate with his friend, who has been his tailgate partner for over four years now.

"We've been out here since about 10:45 this morning, setting up for tailgating, just ready to watch these Gamecocks play," he said. "I believe the first game jitters are out of the way, and we're ready to show the nation what we got here in South Carolina."

Robbie Seawell manages one of the Seawell's tailgating lots. He's been helping at Gamecock games for over 50 years. He said the lot is experiencing its busiest year ever. Out of 220 parking spaces, they've sold over 190 season passes, dropping their single-day passes to 30. Last year, that number was 60 open spots. He credited success on the field since Shane Beamer started coaching.

"I guess the last three games of the season last year. Coach Beamer's got a lot of interest in the program going on right now," he said. "They're showing out in more numbers than usual."

A little afternoon rain didn't stop all those fans from hanging out and having fun. The lines of cars to get inside the fairgrounds parking lot were stacking up even before noon.

Scott Burkett said the critical part is supporting this team and building community.

"Good fellowship, good times, a little bit of trash talking, watching some other teams lose; hopefully, watching Clemson lose before our game happens sometimes. It's always a good time, and once you tailgate this way, it's hard to go back," he said.