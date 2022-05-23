Taylor Time in Clemson: A look at Will Taylor's road back to the diamond

Following an ACL tear last October, the Dutch Fork Grad and two-sport star has made his way back to the field and is looking to make an impact on the diamond.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Midlands native Will Taylor is back on the field doing what he loves.

Around this time last year, Taylor's name was linked to several Major League Baseball teams.

The Dutch Fork grad was projected to go in the top ten in the draft before he made the decision to play baseball and football at Clemson.

During Clemson's football season, Taylor dazzled on the field, while playing the role of swiss army knife as he lined up at Quarterback, Wide Receiver and Punt returner.

Taylor's impressive freshman season came to an abrupt end in October, when he tore his ACL during Clemson's win against Boston College.

The injury not only ended his football season, it also put his baseball season in doubt.

"Going into I knew the challenges I was going to go through both physically and mentally," Taylor says. "It was a lot of work but the doctors here and at football did a good job getting me back in game shape."

Due to a laser sharp focus and intense rehabilitation, Taylor came back from his ACL tear 46 games into Clemson's baseball season.

"It was a lot of excitement, a lot of butterflies in the air my first time in a game scenario," Taylor says. "I'm just really excited to be out here to help this team."

In 11 games played, Taylor is hitting .262 and has helped Clemson finish the season winners of seven of their last 11 games.

"I just want to be a team guy from here on out, whatever I can do to help this team win, I'm going to do." Taylor said.