"This community raised me." A'ja Wilson wraps up weekend with a basketball camp at Heathwood Hall

The two-time WNBA MVP and Gamecock legend hosted a basketball camp at Heathwood Hall on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands native and Gamecock legend A'ja Wilson wrapped up her homecoming salute to the 803 with her skills camp at Heathwood Hall on Sunday.

The WNBA Champion and two-time MVP hosted two basketball camps for kids and teenagers ages 8-17.

Players from across the country got a chance to learn the fundamentals of the game through various drills and activities.

"Columbia is home, it's where my heart will always be," Wilson says. "To come back and give back to the community is something that I take a lot of pride in."

The camp wrapped up a busy weekend for Wilson, who along with her foundation, hosted several events throughout the Capital City.

Wilson, a Heathwood Hall alumna, said that it felt great to pour knowledge into the next generation of hoopers and to be someone they can look up to.

"I was once that kid that had role models, so to be a role model for someone else, it's surreal." Wilson said.

Following the camps, Wilson gave free shoes to all of the campers.