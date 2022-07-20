A slimmed down version of D.J. Uiagalelei will debut in 2022

Clemson quartertback D.J. Uiagalelei has dropped nearly 30 pounds since the end of last season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was picking out his suit for the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, he had to get a different size based on his transformation.

Uiagalelei has dropped around 25 pounds since the end of last season, which means he will have around 235 pounds on his 6-4 frame.

The junior is hoping for a bounce-back season after a 2021 campaign saw him throw more interceptions interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (nine). But the former five-star prospect says his motivation is not based on silencing the critics.

"I feel like there's nothing to prove," Uiagalelei said Tuesday at the ACC Kickoff.

"I just want to showcase who I am."

Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden says his teammate has the right frame of mind with preseason camp just a couple of weeks away.

"I don't feel it's more so about proving anyone wrong, it's about proving himself right," McFadden said.

"He's ;put in the work. He's done everything you could ask, everything you could want him to do this offseason. I'm super-excited to block for him."

Head coach Dabo Swinney said the idea for the weight loss came from Uiagalelei himself and a simple desire to be a better quarterback.