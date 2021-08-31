Zeb Noland named Gamecocks week one starter at Quarterback

The Grad Assistant turned Quarterback will get the start week one vs. Eastern Illinois.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Zeb Noland is going from Grad Assistant to starting quarterback at an SEC school.

Noland has been listed as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback for their week one matchup vs Eastern Illinois.

Noland came to South Carolina as a Graduate Assistant in June after playing QB at Iowa State and North Dakota State. After Carolina's projected starter at quarterback Luke Doty suffered a mid-foot sprain, Noland opted to trade in his polo for a helmet and shoulder pads, making the most out of his final year of eligibility.

In 2020, he backed up 2021 NFL first round pick Trey Lance at North Dakota State before becoming the Bison's starting QB this past spring.

Since making the transition back to quarterback, Noland has been sharing reps with Redshirt senior Jason Brown, who is listed as Noland's backup on the Carolina's week one depth chart.

JUST IN - It appears grad assistant turned QB @NolandZeb will start Saturday night vs Eastern Illinois. We’ll hear from Zeb as well as QB Jason Brown and Shane Beamer later today. @WLTX #Gamecocks https://t.co/b1KDxh7Vi5 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) August 31, 2021