Search underway for driver who killed moped rider in Sumter County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and asking the public to provide information.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators want to track down the driver who struck a moped and killed the rider in Sumter County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol released a statement on Saturday asking the public to help. At this point, troopers don't have a vehicle or suspect description, but they're hoping someone in the area may have seen or heard something. One clue troopers are telling the public to watch for is damage to the front end, windshield and hood area.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 15 near Seddon Drive in Sumter County. Authorities said the suspect vehicle was heading north on U.S. 15 and hit the moped. The crash killed 55-year-old Wendell Parker of Sumter.