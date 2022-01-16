Blythewood residents clean up after icy Sunday

One resident told News 19 that he'd been without power since the early hours of the morning.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Residents in the Blythewood area spent the afternoon cleaning up tree damage after the icy blast.

One Blythewood resident, who asked to remain anonymous, says he lost nearly 10 trees in the storm, one landing on the power lines.

Saying, “A big boom went off and all the power went out completely.”

He went on to say, “It started colder inside the house than it was outside the house.”

Having lived on this property for decades, "[I have been here for] 40 years but my family have been here for 175.” He says he’s never seen anything like it.

“I knew we were going to have a problem when I heard the cracking and the popping of the leaves.”

Further down the road, his neighbor, Ronie Palmer, recalls his lights flickered but he didn’t lose power, he said his neighbors lost power though. “My sister stay up behind me, and she lost power for about two hours," said Palmer.

In his six decades living here, Ronie says he’s never experienced an ice storm.

“Almost 63 years in April, I been here," he said. “This is one of the worst storms I have seen.”