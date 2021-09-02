Some sunshine today, rain returns tomorrow

The unsettled weather pattern will continue through at least the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Enjoy the peeks of sunshine this afternoon, because the rain chances return tomorrow and stick around for a while.

The start of the workweek was not too bad. Monday, we had high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This afternoon will be a little warmer with highs in the lower to middle 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The clouds will move back into the are tonight. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the lower to middle 40s. Showers return to the Midlands during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, but it could be a cooler in the northern Midlands. We are expecting about 0.50” of rain or less across the Midlands Wednesday.

The unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers are forecast for both days.

The longer-range models are not in very good agreement, so confidence is low in the forecast towards the end of the workweek. Right now, we are looking for highs in the lower 60s Thursday and the middle 50s Friday.

Valentine’s weekend will still be rainy and chilly. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday are expected to top out in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Again, the long-range models have been inconsistent at best, so the forecast will continue to evolve and change over the next few days.

Rainfall amounts over the next seven days may range from 1.25” to 2.00” across the Midlands.

Looking Back: