Dry, sunny weather continues Monday

Temperatures will gradually moderate this week. Rain chances return Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a dry and chilly weekend. High temperatures Sunday topped out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be a little warmer for the start of the new workweek.

Sunday morning was cold. Lows were in the middle to upper 20s. Temperatures were still below normal Sunday afternoon. Our average high is about 56 degrees.

Monday morning will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and it will be seasonably cold. Lows will be in the lower 30s.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday will be a little warmer during the afternoon under sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Gradually, temperatures will moderate during the workweek. Highs will be seasonable Tuesday with lots of sunshine.

A few more clouds will move back into the area Wednesday, but highs will be warmer. Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees.

The next best chance for rain moves back into the area Thursday. There will be a few showers during the day.

Scattered showers are expected Friday. If we do get measurable rainfall, this would be the fourth straight Friday Columbia has gotten some rain.

It has been a wet start to 2021. So far, Columbia has gotten over 4” of rain.

Cooler weather is expected for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to middle 50s. Right now, no rain is in the forecast, but the clouds may increase Sunday ahead of our next system.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, cooler-than-normal conditions are expected for most of the United States.