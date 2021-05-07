Mostly sunny, windy and mild today

The weekend will be dry and turning warmer. Temperatures will be above normal on Mother's Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be mostly sunny and windy. There is a small chance of a stray shower in the eastern half of the Midlands. Mother's Day weekend will be dry and warmer. Highs Sunday may top out in the middle 80s.

It was a pleasant start to the day. Temperatures started off in the lower to middle 50s this morning. Cedar Creek was a little cooler. They reported a low of 45° this morning.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy. The forecast models try to bring in a stray shower to the eastern half of the Midlands, but the chance for any rain is pretty low.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. With the dry, windy conditions, there is an elevated fire threat today.

Outdoor burning is discouraged today with dry conditions and windy weather.

Some moisture will return to the area Saturday, this should increase the humidity levels, less wind is expected over the weekend too.

Saturday morning temperatures will be a little below normal. Lows will start out in the middle upper 40s.

Saturday afternoon will be dry and turning warmer. Highs will be in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Mother's Day will be even warmer. Highs will top out in the middle 80s under mostly sunny conditions.

There will be a chance for showers and storms Monday. Right now, the threat of severe weather appears to be low, but this will be something we will have to watch.