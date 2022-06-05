Severe weather possible this afternoon

The weekend will cooler with a few stray showers possible Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early this evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but large hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The weather over the weekend will cooler and quiet.

A line of strong storms will move through the Midlands this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk for severe weather for the western Midlands. This includes Saluda, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties.

An enhanced risk means numerous strong storms are possible. Farther east, the risk for storms is slightly lower because the storms will arrive after the peak daytime heating of the day, but any storms that develop out east will also be capable of becoming severe.

Level of forecast confidence

There is some uncertainty about how widespread the severe weather risk will be today. Early Friday, the storm system was not producing severe weather.

A morning shower or extra cloud cover would limit the risk for severe weather, but if skies clear out more than expected, storms could be more intense.

Threats

The primary threat with any strong storm that develops will be damaging wind gusts. Rapidly rising warm and humid air can quickly create pockets of rain cooled air above that drop in the form of microbursts.

This situation can produce brief strong wind events. There is some uncertainty about whether these storms will align along the cold front this afternoon and produce a more widespread threat for strong winds.

In addition to strong winds, hail can develop also. When storms inhale warm air quickly, it can hold onto rain long enough for the rain to freeze into hail stones. There is a threat for a few storms to be capable of hail up to 1” in diameter this afternoon, like the setup we saw earlier this week.

The risk for tornadoes is lower than the rain, straight line wind, and hail threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the Carolinas with these storms.

Timing

Showers and storms are forecast to move into part of Aiken and Saluda counties as early as 4 PM. The storms will continue to move generally west to east.

The storms will begin to impact Newberry, Lexington, Fairfield, Richland, Calhoun, western Orangeburg and western Kershaw counties by 5 PM.

By 6 PM, the storms will be in the eastern half of the Midlands. This would include eastern Kershaw, Sumter, Lee, eastern Orangeburg and Clarendon counties.

The threat of severe weather should be out of the area by 8 PM.