Snow, icy conditions likely across the Midlands this evening

Kershaw and Lee counties are under a winter storm warning until Saturday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mix of ice and snow is coming to the Midlands of South Carolina later today. The wintry weather may linger into early Saturday morning. The combination of freezing rain, sleet, and snow could make for a few trouble spots along roads in the area.

The National Weather Service in Columbia issued a winter storm warning for Kershaw and Lee counties. This warning continues through 7 a.m. Saturday.

This is the first winter storm warning the National Weather Service in Columbia has issued since December 2018.

Short-range forecast models are in pretty good agreement with the snow across the Midlands. The greatest chance for snow is in the winter storm warning area

Heavy mixed precipitation is forecast in the warning area. Snow accumulations of around two inches and ice accumulations of around 0.10” is possible.

Icy road conditions could impact the roads. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The rest of the Midlands is under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of around 1” is possible with locally higher amounts. Ice accumulations of less than 0.10” is expected.

The extreme southern and eastern Midlands, closer to I-95, could receive a little more freezing rain. Some flurries will be possible as well later tonight.

The wintry precipitation today could create slippery conditions in spots, especially in the winter storm warning area.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

The Columbia airport has not reported more than a trace of snow since January 7, 2017, that may change today. The airport has not reported over an inch of snow since February 12, 2014.

Meanwhile, cold temperatures will arrive throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will stay near 30° and wind chills will remain in the 20s.