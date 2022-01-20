Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Midlands Friday

Spotty wintry precipitation could create slippery conditions in spots. Limited accumulations are expected, but travel impacts are possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands is at risk for some snow and ice on Friday into Saturday morning, as a storms system gets ready to impact the Southeast again.

Spotty wintry precipitation on Friday could create slippery conditions in spots. Limited accumulations are expected, but travel impacts are possible. Meanwhile cold temperatures will arrive throughout the day on Friday. Afternoon temperatures will stay near 30F and wind chills will remain in the 20s.

On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service replaced the Winter Storm Watch with a Winter Weather Advisory from Friday morning into early Saturday morning. A wintry mix of freezing drizzle with some sleet or snow flurries are possible on and off through Friday into the overnight hours.

What to expect

Minor accumulations of ice or snow could create slippery conditions in spots on Friday from the late morning into the evening. The greatest risk will be in communities toward the north and east.

Ice accumulations near the I-95 corridor could reach 0.10" which could damage trees, create power outages, and produce slippery conditions. In the central and western Midlands, dry air should keep ice accumulations low enough to limit major travel issues, but roads may still become slippery for a period of time on Friday afternoon or evening. Snow or sleet may mix in on Friday afternoon or evening. Little to no snow accumulations expected for most of the area, but snow may reach 1" farther north and east.

Timing

Light rain will be in and out through the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be well above freezing so no wintry weather is expected. Rain will move mainly east overnight on Thursday which will dry out the western Midlands. Temperatures will drop from the 50s on Thursday afternoon to near 40F at midnight.

Precipitation will become spotty on Friday morning as dry and cold air moves in. Little to no precipitation is expected early in the day on Friday for the western or central midlands, but some rain or freezing rain is possible farther to the east.

Temperatures will drop below freezing by mid-morning on Friday or in the early afternoon. Any precipitation that falls could create slippery conditions.

A brief burst of snow flurries, freezing drizzle, or sleet is possible late Friday afternoon or overnight. A coating of snow or ice may create tricky travel conditions. Temperatures late Friday into Saturday morning will be in the teens, but a north breeze will drop wind chill values into the lower teens for Saturday morning.