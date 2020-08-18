Two tropical disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic

There have been 11 named storms so far this season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical activity in the Atlantic is expected to ramp up over the next couple of days.

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas in the tropics for possible development.

A tropical wave is moving over the eastern Caribbean. This is producing a disorganized area of shower and thunderstorm activity.

This tropical wave is moving west at 20 mph. It is expected to continue to move generally west over the Caribbean Sea over the next few days.

Development is not likely until the system moves into the northwestern Caribbean where the upper-level winds will be more conducive for tropical development.

This disturbance may become a tropical depression later this week. The NHC gives this area a 60% of further development over the next five days.

The spaghetti models for what is being called Invest 97-L are below.

Another tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic is being monitored for possible development.

A broad area of low pressure is moving through the eastern Atlantic, a tropical depression may develop.

This system will continue to move generally west at 15 to 20 mph across the central and western Atlantic.

The NHC gives this area a 70% of further development over the next two today, a 90% chance of further development over the next five.

The spaghetti models for what is being called Invest 98-L are below.

Neither one of these will impact the United States mainland over the next five days, but we will have to continue to watch these closely.

The Atlantic has had 11 named storms so far this season, but only two hurricanes.

It is the first hurricane season on record in which nine tropical storms formed before August 1.

Hurricane season officially goes from June 1 to November 30. It sharply peaks from late August through September.