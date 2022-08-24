Teenagers save 3-year-old brother in Orangeburg apartment fire

Brother, sister save younger brother after their Carrington Townhomes apartment catches fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 14-year-old is being credited for saving his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother from an apartment fire in Orangeburg Wednesday morning.

According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS), firefighting units were dispatched to a report of a structure fire around 8:48 a.m. August 23 at Carrington Townhomes, 901 Corona Dr. Arriving at the scene, units found smoke coming from the two-story apartment 10C.

A 14-year-old male occupant told ODPS Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham he was awakened by the smell of smoke in the apartment and tried to go downstairs to exit the apartment but it was too hot. He then went across the hall to his sister's bedroom and alerted his 16-year-old sister and 3-year-old brother.

The 16-year-old jumped out of a second story bedroom window to the ground and waited for her 14-year-old brother to lower their younger brother out of the window in order to catch him. After the 3-year-old was caught, the 14-year-old jumped from the second story window.

The sister then notified their mother, who was visiting a neighbor, of what was happening.

ODPS determined the origin of the fire was accidental -- contents of a pot left on the stove caught fire and spread throughout the kitchen.

Adjacent units, 10B and 10D, had some water damage as firefighters extinguished the blaze.