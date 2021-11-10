Sanctuary Food Hall development at BullStreet confirmed, company seeks local food and beverage vendors

Atlanta's Creative Culinary Ventures aim for 2023 opening for showcase of local, small food and beverage providers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The company behind the creation of the latest addition to the BullStreet District has confirmed the location of the planned Sanctuary Food Hall and set an opening date.

Creative Culinary Ventures (CCV) in Atlanta confirmed on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that a new food and beverage concept will locate in the historic Chapel of Hope building in Columbia, South Carolina. The building is located in the center of the 181-acre BullStreet District, on Pickens Street up on a hill overlooking REI and Starbucks.

The Chapel will be converted into 19,000 square feet of space for 15 to 20 food and beverage vendors and has a target date for opening in 2023.

CCV will be looking for local, small food and beverage businesses -- from food trucks and carts looking for a first brick-and-mortar location, to restaurants seeking an affordable downtown location.

Plans for Sanctuary Food Hall include an outdoor green space for dining, live music and gatherings and an indoor space for community seating and private events on the mezzanine level.

CCV is responsible for developing the Marietta Square Market Food Hall, outside of Atlanta.

“Based on our experience developing Marietta Square Market Food Hall, we know that a concept like this creates opportunities for locals to connect with smaller, distinctive food and beverage vendors who might not otherwise have a formal location,” says Ed Lee, founder of Creative Culinary Ventures. “It also creates an opportunity for expansion for existing full-service restaurants in a prime downtown district.”

Lee told News 19, the developers have been looking at this location for a while and believes Bull Street district is a perfect location for the food hall to be built.

"You know food halls survive on a lot of traffic, there's going to be good traffic around here. There's a lot of traffic on the main road out front," Lee said. "We're excited to be kind of in the center of the whole activity there and have a great locally curated and regionally collection of restaurants, and like any food hall."

Back in 2019, the developers announced the Sanctuary Food Hall was coming to Columbia, but did not say when and where. Lee said the pandemic set the plans for construction back about a year.

He said the exact layout of the food hall is still being planned out, but they have a good idea of what they want to do with the building.