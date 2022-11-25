Camden resident transforms his home into a Christmas wonderland

Bright lights and holiday cheer fill James Thomas's heart and front yard as he puts up 22,000 lights for Christmas.

CAMDEN, S.C. — As Thanksgiving week comes to an end who isn't ready to hang up their holiday lights?

One man in Camden has been spending the whole month transforming his yard into a Christmas wonderland.

"It's fun putting it up because I don't know what I want to do, I don't know how I want to do it so that's the mystery of it, I start off little and keep adding on. This year, I went a little bit bigger, last year I had 17,000 lights, I'm thinking about 22,000 and I'm still going because I'm waiting for some more stuff to come in," says James Thomas.

He says it's a process he loves as he never knows how bright the lights will shine.

"I got two grandkids and I light it up for them and my daddy used to do it when he was younger, when he was living and I just started small and now it's done got this big, and next year it probably be much bigger, I got people driving by waiting for them to come up, but it's about complete," he says.

The display features many different elements including reindeer, and Minnie mouse, along with thousands of lights.