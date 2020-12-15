EdVenture to offer child care services in January 2021

Children's museum in Columbia seeks to alleviate pressure on parents, caregivers facing virtual learning issues after winter break

COLUMBIA, S.C. — EdVenture, Columbia's children's museum, will begin to offer a child care option to parents and caregivers of Midlands students facing a return to virtual learning after the winter break. The opportunity comes in response to decisions made by Midlands' school districts' return to e-learning in January.

Children in kindergarten through 5th grade can be registered to attend Eddy's Study Studio at the museum Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with early drop-off at 7:15 a.m. beginning in January. All students must be enrolled in their school’s Temporary Remote Option in order to participate. An option for after-school care will be available from 3-6 p.m. is available, children must be pre-registered.

“EdVenture is dedicated to the health and safety of each student attending Eddie’s Study Studio, said Kathie Williams, RN, DrPH, EdVenture’s Health and Safety Advisor. Safety protocols include daily temperature checks, strict social distancing within the classroom, increased and enhanced cleaning of all classroom surfaces using hospital-grade sanitizers, and required mask wearing for all children and staff members. Students attending Eddie’s Study Studio will remain separate from guests visiting the museum with dedicated entrances, restrooms, and classroom space that is located in the lower level of the building.”

Eddy's Study Studio will allow children to continue their classroom assignments in a safe environment and offer supplemental learning experiences with EdVenture's education team.

Parents and caregivers are expected to supply their student(s) with:

Laptop or Chromebook device and charger for remote learning* (caregivers will need to supply usernames and passwords for eLearning sites)

Headset or headphones with microphone

Nut-free, non-perishable lunch and snacks

Refillable water bottle

Face coverings are required

Children must be registered one week in advance. Tuition for Eddy's Study Studio is as follows:

School Day Tuition is $195 per week.

After School Care (3-6pm) is available at $100 per week. After School Care includes homework assistance and educator led enrichment activities.