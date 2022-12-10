Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide

A family friend says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those that loved them, and those they served in the community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths.

Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those that loved them, and those they served in the community.

"I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The first couple of sleepless nights. I woke up about five this morning with memories of Jim and me growing up and relayed a lot through my head and just said 'yeah, this is a lot to fathom."

The couple was found dead on Sunday after a welfare check by the police. Their son Matthew DeWitt, 25, is accused of killing them and another family member in Horry County. Their son was in court today and he appeared to be nodding and waving at cameras during his first court hearing in front of a magistrate judge.

The magistrate judge told him by law he could not set bond on the murder charge for Stevens. The judge told DeWitt he must remain in jail until a Circuit Court hearing can be held. That hearing is scheduled for December second.

Stanley explained that Jim and Gloria were high school sweethearts that were always by each other's side. Jim owned the business Legends Security and Sounds, and his wife Gloria was always there helping out.

Pastor Chris Leevy says his church Brookland Baptist Church Northeast has used the security company for years, and in that time, he got to know Jim DeWitt pretty well.

"He was so attentive to you, and everyone's home was his home, so I can't even tell you the genuineness of this young man," Leevy said.

The DeWitts were not only a big deal in Columbia's small business community but they also had a big impact on South Carolina's black community as well.

"The African American community in Columbia, South Carolina, I hate to use the term 'tight-knit' but I will say this, for recommendations... that's how Jim became a part of this community in Columbia," Leevy explained. "People are going to ask us, 'who set your system up?' and we're going to tell them Jim DeWitt."

Both Leevy and Stanley say they have spoken with family members who say they are hoping to keep the family business going.

Right now the business on North Brickyard Road is closed as employees, customers, and the community grieves.