Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.

Richland County deputies say Dewitt is accused of killing James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt, both 52, at the couple's home on Greensprings Drive in northeast Richland County. The husband and wife were found after someone called officers Sunday night worried about the couple's safety.

At 4:40 p.m. that same day in Horry County, police there responded to a home in the 4000 block block of Highway 319 for a report of a shooting. Officers say 52-year-old Natasha Stevens of Conway was found dead inside of gunshot wounds.

The Dewitts and Stevens were all related. James Dewitt owned a local business and was also a member of the Atlantic Beach City Council.

An arrest warrant from Horry County states Matthew Dewitt shot Stevens multiple times on Sunday.