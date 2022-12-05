Leadership Columbia's Bike & Lock drive to collect bicycles, accessories for Transitions Homeless Center

The Leadership Columbia Class of 2022 (LC22) announced their “Bike & Lock Drive” in partnership with Transitions Homeless Center.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Leadership Columbia Class of 2022 (LC22) recently announced their “Bike & Lock Drive” in partnership with Transitions Homeless Center that would collect bikes and bicycle accessories for the homeless in the Columbia area.

On Thursday, Fran Boyd, Leadership Columbia Class of 2022 and Craig Currey with Transitions Homeless Center stopped by News19 This Morning to talk about the collaborative effort.

“We are excited that Leadership Columbia is helping Transitions’ clients to own bicycles,” said Currey. “Bikes enable our clients to go further off the bus lines to find employment. The helmets and locks protect our clients and their new bicycles.”

Over the next few weeks, LC22 will be working to secure donations of bicycles, locks, and helmets. The goal of the campaign is to provide Transitions clients with access to free, safe, and reliable bicycle transportation. Donations can be made via Transitions’ Amazon Wish List. All donations will be shipped directly to Transitions and distributed to clients by Transitions staff.

“Having the bikes opens more job opportunities and choices for our clients’ employment,” said Currey. “Thanks to LC22 for doing this great program and for helping improve job opportunities in Columbia.”

The Bike & Lock campaign is just one facet of LC22’s ongoing class project at Transitions.

The scope of the project also includes installation of a basketball court and reconstruction of garden beds in the existing courtyard. LC22 will also paint the Day Center and develop training materials to support the Day Center’s workforce readiness initiatives. New paint, indoor planters, and acoustic treatments will enhance a sense of calm in the Adult Day Care Center.