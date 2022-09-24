1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting

Investigators said the shooting appears to have happened outside Petey's Social Club and Restaurant near Alcolu, South Carolina.

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County.

According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community.

He said Clarendon County deputies first received multiple calls of gunfire in the area. They soon arrived to find a man, later identified as 32-year-old Kevin Epps of Sumter, with an apparent gunshot wound.

The first arriving deputy performed CPR and attempted to help Epps while awaiting other first responders. However, the shooting victim died at the scene.

Investigators later learned that two other victims had gone by personal vehicles to Prisma Tuomey Hospital in Sumter with gunshot wounds. One was treated and released and the other's wounds were not considered life-threatening.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has since been called in to assist in the investigation and jurisdictional issues since the investigation crosses county lines.