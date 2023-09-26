Two dead in overnight shooting in Richland County

Incident occurred near apartment complex off Parklane Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident that left two men dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responding to a call of shots fired around 1 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 1000 block of Willow Oak Drive found two men on the ground outside of a third-story apartment. That address is that of the Greenbrier Apartments, which is off Parklane Road in northeast Columbia.

Both the 25-year-old and 21-year-old males died at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.