Community proposes nature preserve amid development concerns

Residents of Lower Richland are proposing a natural preserve to save their natural resources from development.

Example video title will go here for this video

EASTOVER, S.C. — Concern over development brought crowds to the Adult Activity Center on Monday night.

A group of community members from Lower Richland gathered with several state organizations in order to present solutions, discuss issues, and ask questions about the spread of development and the protection of their land.

The main solution presented was "Cedar Creek Nature Preserve". The preserve would stretch from Ridge Road to The Haven Subdivision. The preserve proposes walking and bike trails, a veterans memorial, protections for the wetlands, boardwalks, gardens, picnic areas, and more.

Senator Darrell Jackson came to the meeting and said he would stand behind the nature preserve.

"We would need the county to work with us, but I plan to ask for it. I plan to put in the request for the funds for a nature preserve because it's not just for Lower Richland," Jackson stated.

Resident Billy Sanders presented videos at the meeting of the flooding issues his home faces as a result of deforestation behind his home, which ended in an abandoned development project. Sanders says the nature preserve gives him hope.

"We know that it's a good idea. It would bring up property values, there would be a point where veterans would be recognized. Along with that, the park would be that nature preserve for the whole Richland County area, and it would be low maintenance, so it's a win-win situation," Sanders explained.