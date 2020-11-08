Customer confronts robbers with gun at Columbia Waffle House, shots fired

Deputies are investigating an overnight armed robbery after two men walked into a Waffle House and demanded money.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight armed robbery at a Columbia Waffle House that ended with the suspects firing shots.

Investigators say it happened around midnight on Tuesday, August 11 at the Waffle House located on 2345 Broad River Road.

According to officials, two men walked into the business and demanded money.

Deputies say one of the men were confronted by a customer in the restaurant who is also a licensed gun owner. This led to the suspect firing two gun shots and then both of the suspects ran away.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime SC.