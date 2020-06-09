Charleston Police seek 16-year-old runaway

Evelyn Carl was last seen Friday, Sept. 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are asking the public for assistance in locating a teenage girl last seen Friday, Sept. 4.

According to reports, Evelyn Carl, 16, ran away from her Charleston residence at some time between the evening of Friday, Sept, 4 and the morning of Saturday, Sept. 5.

The girl is described as being 5'-3" tall, weighs about 90 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black in color hooded sweatshirt and possibly tank in color pants and recently dyed her hair brown.

Evelyn's mother believes the girl may be in Moncks Corner, the girl does not have a cell phone.