Columbia shooting near Broad River leaves one with life-threatening injuries

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the crime as they continue their search for the person - or people - responsible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging anyone with information to come forward after a person was shot and left with life-threatening injuries on Sunday night.

Police were called to the 4100 block of McQueen Street late Sunday evening to the aftermath of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim, only described as male, with significant injuries.

Investigators haven't publicly suggested a possible motive for the shooting. The scene is located in a neighborhood just north of River Drive in northern Columbia and just east of Broad River.