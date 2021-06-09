Columbia shooting near Broad River leaves one with life-threatening injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging anyone with information to come forward after a person was shot and left with life-threatening injuries on Sunday night.
Police were called to the 4100 block of McQueen Street late Sunday evening to the aftermath of a shooting. Arriving officers found the victim, only described as male, with significant injuries.
Investigators haven't publicly suggested a possible motive for the shooting. The scene is located in a neighborhood just north of River Drive in northern Columbia and just east of Broad River.
Police said that they would provide additional information as it becomes available. In the meantime, they ask anyone who may be able to identify the shooter to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.