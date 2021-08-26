ShotSpotter system leads police to shooting victim in Columbia neighborhood

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is recovering from his injuries after an apparent shooting in Columbia on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that officers responded to the 400 block of Lakeside Avenue around 7 p.m. after receiving an alert from the ShotSpotter system. The system helps determine when and where guns are fired.

When police arrived, they found a male victim with injuries to his lower body. Police said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities are now following up on information received during the course of the investigation and are processing ballistic evidence found at the scene. No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting has not been released publicly.

The location provided by police is roughly three blocks west of Monticello Road on the edge of the Eau Claire and Barony neighborhoods.