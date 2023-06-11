Deadly shooting at Vault Nightclub parking lot under investigation by Richland County Sheriff's Department

Authorities haven't said what led up to the shooting or who may be responsible.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a nightclub parking lot.

Deputies found the victim at 3106 Broad River Road, Vault Nightclub, after responding to a report of gunfire. The victim, a man, was lying on the ground in the parking lot and was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities said he soon died.

Authorities didn't provide any information regarding a motive for the shooting and have not publicly identified a suspect. The Richland County Coroner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim.