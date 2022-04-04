Blood found in car was that of missing South Carolina mother, DNA test confirms

Emanuel Bedford is facing numerous charges related to the death and disappearance of Deidre Reid last September.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAGELAND, S.C. — Investigators revealed in court Tuesday that blood found in a vehicle belonging to missing Pageland, South Carolina, mother Deidre Reid was hers.

Emanuel Bedford, who is facing multiple charges in connection with Reid's disappearance and death, was in court Tuesday for another hearing related to the case. Reid's SUV was found submerged 11 miles from Bedford's home in Georgia. DNA found in the car was sent in for testing and authorities confirmed the blood was Reid's.

Reid's family has been waiting for a specific piece of information that would determine what happened to her.

"You know it's actually sad that we've been praying for the DNA evidence to be Deidre's so at least we'd have a little more closure," James Reid, Deidre Reid's brother, said.

Closure continues to evade James Reid, though. His sister went missing on Sept. 3 after she left Pageland to take Bedford, who is the father of her son, to Charlotte so he could catch a bus home to Georgia. Her car was found submerged in water, with her blood inside, but the family still doesn't have what they're looking for.

"We still don't know where Deidre is at or what he has done with Deidre," James Reid said.

Prosecutors said a death certificate will be issued for Reid but her remains still haven't been found. Bedford, meanwhile, is facing charges of murder and kidnapping. He has maintained his innocence since being arrested in Georgia last October. Bedford was originally arrested for grand larceny and obstructing justice.

In Tuesday's hearing, it was revealed that Bedford filed complaints against the prosecutor and his own attorney, who decided to quit. He asked the judge to give him bond so he could find someone else to represent him in the case.

The judge denied that request. He now has 30 days to find another attorney or the court will appoint him one.

Bedford last faced a judge in April, when he was denied bond on charges related to the case. During that court appearance, Bedford's former defense attorney argued she is still alive, saying someone in Aiken, South Carolina, claimed to have seen someone matching her description in late September.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.