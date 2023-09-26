Father, son argument turns deadly, ruled justified homicide

Richland County Sheriff's Department says shooting was justified after argument escalates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An argument that got out of hand left one person dead and the Richland County Sheriff's Department investigation ruling the shooting was justified.

On Monday afternoon, deputies responding to a call in the 1100 block of Peachwood Drive in north Columbia found a 40-year-old male dead at the scene. Investigators learned the man and his 17-year-old son had been arguing before the man punched his son and placed him in a chokehold. After overpowering his son, the father then continued to choke him and forced him to the ground.

As the son's mother tried to intervene, the son produced a handgun and shot his father. The older man was struck in the upper body and died at the scene.

Video footage and multiple witnesses provided investigators with a consistent account of what happened. The gun was lawfully owned by the mother. After looking at all of the evidence, investigators decided the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed in the case.

“This family will never be the same,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “Our thoughts are with this young man and his family as they begin to process and heal.”