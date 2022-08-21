Armed suspect on the run after robbing Broad River Road store in Irmo

Police are hoping the public will recognize the masked suspect and contact investigators.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning.

According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.

Police said a masked suspect entered the store and brandished an unspecified weapon. They said the suspect then threatened to hurt the employee if they didn't comply with his demands.

The suspect, believed to be male, then escaped on foot with cigarettes and a "large amount" of money. Police now hope someone in the public will recognize the suspect captured in surveillance photos despite the fact that he has most of his face covered.