July 4 shooting leaves one at club on Broad River Road

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at Rose Gold Club on Broad River Road.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning along Broad River Road.

Responding to a call of a shooting around 4 a.m. July 4, deputies arriving at Rose Gold Club at 2219 Broad River Rd. found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with any information about this incident to submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or go online to midlandscrimestoppers.com