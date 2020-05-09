Man charged, arrested in Saturday shooting incident

The man was arrested for shooting another man in the upper body. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 25-year-old on charges of attempted murder.

Jhaevon Baker, 25, was arrested Saturday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery, and first-degree burglary. He was arrested on scene without incident, according to deputies.

Baker was arrested for shooting another man in the upper body. According to the report the man is in his 20s. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

What led up to the shooting is under investigation. Preliminary information, however, has revealed this was an isolated incident, which took place in the 200 block of Wynn Way around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Baker will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.