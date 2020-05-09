x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Missing SC woman considered endangered, deputies say

Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen driving her 2015 Mazda CX-5 on Asbury Park Road in Anderson County, SC on September 4
Credit: Anderson County Sheriff's Office

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. 

Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen driving her 2015 Mazda CX-5 on Asbury Park Road in Anderson County, SC on September 4th, 2020 at approximately 2:00 pm. 

She was last seen wearing pink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt. 

Post by AndersonSheriff.

According to law enforcement, she has been having delusional thoughts and could be a danger to herself. 

If you see Priscilla or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-53218. 

OTHER NEWS HEADLINES: 

Car sought in drive-by shooting that injured 11-year old

South Carolina soldier to receive Medal of Honor for Iraq hostage rescue

SC sees highest number of COVID cases in 5 weeks, Richland sets record