Missing SC woman considered endangered, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered.

Priscilla Joy Henriques was last seen driving her 2015 Mazda CX-5 on Asbury Park Road in Anderson County, SC on September 4th, 2020 at approximately 2:00 pm.

She was last seen wearing pink pajama shorts and a pink pajama shirt.

According to law enforcement, she has been having delusional thoughts and could be a danger to herself.

If you see Priscilla or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2020-53218.