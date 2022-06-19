Man shot after interrupting car break-in on Hilton Head Island; juveniles arrested

The shooting happened at a park around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Authorities say one man is recovering from his injuries that followed an attempt to stop a group of boys and at least one girl from breaking into a car.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Lowcountry Celebration Park on Hilton Head Island.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the victim was shot by one of five juveniles whose ages weren't provided. Three from the group, all of them boys, then ran toward a nearby restaurant where they were taken into custody by deputies.

It's not yet clear what charges the three will face.

However two others, described only as a Black male and a white female, were still on the run and it's unknown if they are armed. Investigators don't have an additional description of the two but said they will be reviewing surveillance video.