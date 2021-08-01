Murder charge filed against son accused of burning down mother's SC home with her inside

Firefighters ultimately found 57-year-old Beverly A. Harmon dead inside the residence.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder and first-degree arson for a deadly July fire in which his mother died and another man was injured.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office released details from a weeks-long investigation on Saturday in which they explained how they came to arrest Eric James Harmon.

According to the sheriff's office, emergency personnel arrived at 191 Duncan Road in Six Mile, South Carolina on July 1 to reports of a structure fire. Firefighters ultimately found 57-year-old Beverly A. Harmon dead inside the residence. Another person, described only as an adult male resident, was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for injuries.

From there, an investigation began into how exactly the fire occurred - eventually settling on the theory that it had been intentionally set by Beverly Harmon's son.