Alex Murdaugh spokesperson counters some reports, issues statement on shooting

The spokesperson reiterated various details surrounding the incident and the severity of the now-former attorney's injuries.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — A spokesperson for Alex Murdaugh has released new information concerning the last Saturday's shooting, claiming that there has been "some misreporting" since that day.

In a short message to the media, the spokesperson said that Murdaugh had an entry wound and exit wound as well as a skull fracture. She added that the wound was not self-inflicted.

The note goes on to explain how Murdaugh ended up pulled over in the first place, explaining that he saw a low tire pressure light.

That's when, according to the spokesperson's note, a man in a blue pickup truck asked him if he was having vehicle issues.

"As soon as Alex replied, he was shot," the note said.

The list of specifications followed the release of an incident report from the Sept. 4 shooting by the Hampton County Sheriff's Office. The report is missing some details including the dispatch, arrival, and departure times.

The report also suggested there was no visible injury. His wound was previously described by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) as "superficial" and that he was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia for treatment. The incident report also listed "attempted murder" at the top of the form.

The latest updates come as Murdaugh sees his law license suspended and accusations from his law firm that he took money from them.

All the while, SLED continues to investigate the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul in June.

According to the Associated Press, Murdaugh found his wife and son shot several times outside a home on the family’s Colleton County land after checking on his seriously ill father.

AP also reports that Paul's death came as he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence and causing a 2019 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman. He had pleaded not guilty.

After the deaths of Paul and Maggie, state agents reopened an investigation into a hit-and-run death in 2015 in which the victim's mother allegedly believed Paul may have been involved.