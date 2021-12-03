Man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Columbia motorcycle shop

According to the report, deputies believe that an argument escalated and led to shots being fired at the business.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting Columbia bike shop that led to multiple injuries and a death.

Late Friday afternoon, investigators announced the murder charge against 58-year-old James Hill in the killing of 55-year-old Charles Lilly. Hill is also charged with assault by mob in the first degree.

Officers say around 4 p.m. Thursday they got a call of shots fired outside the Capital City Cycles on Two Notch Road. When they arrived, they found five victims, including Lilly, who died at the scene.

The four others who were wounded were taken to the hospital. Hill was one of those transported for treatment.

According to the officers, deputies believe an argument escalated in the parking lot and led to shots being fired.

A 36-year-old man who was also wounded in the incident is charged with obstruction of justice and assault by mob and unlawful possession of a pistol. He was charged after he was released from the hospital.